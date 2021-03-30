PRESS RELEASE: Report’s highlights include over CA$60bn invested in assets and businesses that support the transition to a low-carbon and more inclusive economy

Sun Life Financial Inc has published its 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Public Accountability Statement. The report highlights the organisation’s progress and commitment to sustainability focusing on three key areas: sustainable investing, financial security and healthier lives. It also reports on topics related to operating as a trusted and responsible business: diversity, equity and inclusion, data security and privacy, governance and ethics. Sun Life issued the results of its sustainability performance and initiatives, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to sustainability in areas where they have the most positive impact on society and the environment.

“As a global leader, Sun Life plays a critical role in driving positive change. We’re committed not only to advancing our sustainability objectives but also championing and contributing to sustainability within our respective industries and in the business communities where we operate,” said Melissa Kennedy, Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Public Affairs and Executive Sponsor of Sustainability, Sun Life. "Our approach to sustainability is integrated into our strategic priorities and purpose and builds on our foundation as a trusted and responsible business.”

Sustainability is a key strategic priority for Sun Life. The 2020 Sustainability Report is the 10th report issued and demonstrates its ongoing journey on its sustainability strategy. Since 2014, Sun Life has used the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework to guide its reporting. This report is developed in accordance with the GRI Standards Core Option and reports on relevant disclosure topics identified in the Insurance and Asset Management standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Further details on Sun Life’s 2020 Sustainability Report and its 2020 Public Accountability Statement are available at sunlife.com/sustainability.

About Sun Life: Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of CA$1,247bn. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.