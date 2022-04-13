By Richard Howitt, Senior Advisor at Frank Bold and former CEO of the International Integrated Reporting Council

The fragmented patchwork of different ways for companies to report and be held to account on their social and environmental performance is soon to be replaced by widely accepted and endorsed international standards for corporate sustainability.

The European Union announced its decision to develop such standards in January 2020, followed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation proposing the development of global standards in October, later in the same year.

The question on the lips of policymakers, companies, investors and stakeholder groups is how will these two initiatives inter-relate? Will this represent a new fragmentation or can they be complementary? Will and should they converge into one?

What are the key differences of approach?

As the respective bodies developing the new standards - the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and the fledgling International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) - establish arrangements for coordination between themselves, the basic differences between the two approaches are clear.

European standards build on EU policy and legislative programmes including the Green Deal, its taxonomy and investor disclosure requirements for sustainable finance, and will be immediately linked to regulatory requirements, via the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive that will become applicable to over 50 000 largest EU companies.

The global standards are aimed at all jurisdictions worldwide, intended to be applicable in different cultural, business, legal and regulatory environments and may remain voluntary over an extended period, as the pace of implementation will depend on the discretion of regulators in different countries over time.

The ISSB has made an explicit commitment to starting with climate disclosures, whereas EFRAG is seeking a more comprehensive approach, putting emphasis on the interdependence between different environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts from companies, whilst also providing a robust climate standard itself.

The global standards are based on an ‘enterprise value creation’ or financial materiality approach, in which sustainability impacts are measured in terms of impacts on the financial position and prospects of the company itself.

European standards are being developed based on the ‘double materiality’ principle, where disclosure is required both from the point of view of financial impact on the company and on the impact of the company on society and the environment.

This has been described as the difference between ‘outside in’ and ‘inside out’.

As with financial reporting, investors are intended to be the primary users of reports produced under ISSB standards, whereas the European standards seek reports aimed at both investors and a wider range of stakeholder groups.

However, these differences should not obscure the fact that both initiatives are a response to the same extensive and persistent demands from business, capital markets and stakeholders for unified standards to enable company sustainability performance to be reported, comparable and rewarded.

Perhaps it is also the proximity of the developments in response both in Europe and at the global level - astonishingly fast in comparison to the highly measured pace in the world of financial reporting standards - which exposes the catalytic effect that each is having on the other.

In the face of the imperative for the world to move far more rapidly to combat climate change and social instability, the existence of both initiatives might actually be creating a combined effect, which together will help companies transform to the sustainable business models that are essential to humanity.

Lines of communication

At a structural level, the ISSB and EFRAG have quickly begun to establish necessary lines of communication.

The ISSB plans to involve the EU in its multi-stakeholder consultative committee, designed to involve representatives from different jurisdictions around the world.

The European Union has already held two formal meetings with international sustainability standard-setting initiatives.

For those worried about duplication, these are positive signs. However, there remains a lack of synchronisation in how the two approaches may develop.

The conception for the ISSB is that it will form a common baseline of standards to ensure consistency and comparability around the world. Different regions could add standards according to this approach - including Europe - where they have different policy goals. The ISSB is seen to be very much driving the development of the new sustainability standards.

EU standards should indeed aim to incorporate the essential elements of globally accepted standards, according to the European Commission. However, the European approach envisages a process of ‘co-construction’ between the initiatives, with Europe contributing as much as adding to the ISSB’s work, in a spirit of two-way cooperation and mutual dialogue.

This may all neatly be summed up between the ISSB being firmly in the driving seat, but the European Union not being willing to simply be a passenger.

The European approach has also committed to assessing the international standards on a continuing basis and to be ready to adapt European standards accordingly. However, this commitment is envisaged to take place only at the end of successive three yearly periods. The proposals for the ISSB are for discussion between jurisdictions, but with no timetable for action in response.

This suggests the two bodies may remain committed to developing standards within their own distinct governance, and that alignment between the two will only proceed on an ‘ex post’ basis, at perhaps too slow a pace to meet industry demands.

A different analogy borrowed from the laws of physics, is that objects can repel or attract each other. Let us start with what may be seeking to push the European and global initiatives apart.

What are the forces behind divergence?

First and foremost, governance arrangements which have and are being painstakingly created in each respective initiative, are a key source of difference which will be difficult to overcome.

Quite simply, the standard-setters are answerable to very different bodies, which are bound to develop their own built-in momentum, irrespective of any (albeit genuine) expressions of goodwill between them.

The accountancy company EY has said that it believes divergence to be inevitable, pointing to the stricter environmental and social standards which exist in Europe compared to the rest of the world. This perspective suggests that the European approach is needed to secure higher standards, whereas the need to secure acceptance across the world puts the global standards at risk of being drawn to the lowest common denominator.

Many also point to Europe’s proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, in which importers will have to comply with Europe’s higher environmental standards - including in corporate reporting - or face extra tariffs to ensure no competitive disadvantage to European business.

In essence, this means European sustainability standards would not simply apply to EU-based subsidiaries of foreign-owned firms, but also to overseas companies who simply want to trade in Europe’s Single Market. For a large part of the world’s economy, these factors may mean that European standards become de facto global standards, based on Europe’s trade power.

Meanwhile, the different definitions of determining the materiality in what should be reported by companies between the European and global standards, have been seen by some as the biggest obstacle between the two.

Companies may be tempted to believe they can ‘cherry pick’ selective standards picked from both initiatives, would fail to understand that this would fall short of the structured reporting which is required by investors and the comparability favoured by all. For companies covered by the EU standards, these will be mandatory in any case.

Interestingly, many investors including the industry-leading UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment representing nearly 5,000 investors worldwide, advocate for sustainability reporting which addresses both the sustainability performance of the company and the financial materiality of its sustainability impacts together, appearing to favour the European approach.

The umbrella organisation of ESG investors in Europe, has argued that the disclosure of the right information must be the aim, not to be achieved at the expense of the quest for global harmonisation.

A forceful logic behind the position of investors is that they believe data on impacts is necessary to enable assessment of financial materiality in the first place. Therefore it is integral to the aim of enterprise value creation in any case.

Despite these differences, in developments which have been driven by the need for sustainability information from companies to be far more coherent, consistent and comparable, it is important not to underestimate the strong forces which may cause the global and the European standards to actually converge.

The forces for convergence

The accelerated pace towards standard-setting for corporate sustainability reporting is a result in both the urgency of sustainability challenges and in particular in a huge change in investor opinion in favour of making it happen.

In a survey commissioned while I was at the former International Integrated Reporting Council, no fewer than 82 per cent of investors supported standardised sustainability reporting backed by regulation.