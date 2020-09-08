Kimberly Clark, ReNew Energy, Maersk, The NatWest Group, Aviva, Dow, UPS, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, ABN AMRO are among 80+ nominees being shortlisted for this year’s The Responsible Business Awards London
The shortlist for Reuters Events 11th Responsible Business Awards has been announced. The winners will be revealed and celebrated on 8–9 October, during a virtual broadcast to a global audience of over 5,000 senior business executives.
“The standard of entry in this year’s awards has been exceptionally high and the judges had a hard task of whittling down a list of 500 entries down to just 83 finalists. We’re excited to share the work by these companies at this year’s Awards ceremony. It’s been a tough task, drawn from just under 500 entries, 83 nominees were finally shortlisted for this year’s Awards,” said Liam Dowd, managing director – sustainable business at Reuters Events, and one of this year’s judges.
"Due to Covid-19 we are broadcasting this year's Awards ceremony as a free-to-attend virtual event
Reuters Events would like to thank everyone that entered for all their hard work and efforts spent in the submissions. Please keep up your great work!
The shortlist includes:
Sustainability Innovation Category
XAG – AgTech Power: Shaping the Future of Smart Farms amidst Aging Population
Maersk – Maersk ECO Delivery
TES – Sustainable end of life batteries management
Treedom srl – Let's Green the Planet with Treedom
UPS – UPS Fleet Innovations to Tackle Global Emissions
F1 – F1 Project Pitlane
The Kraft Heinz Company (Canada) – Maxwell House & Nabob 100% Compostable Coffee Pods
BSI – Business Resilience with Sustainable Innovation
Circular Innovation Category
TerraCycle – Loop
TES – Sustainable end of life batteries management
Dow – How Dow Is Forming Unique Global Partnerships to Drive Innovation in Circularity
NatWest Group – The NatWest Group and GGMS Circular Project for Furniture and Community Regeneration.
Kimberly-Clark – Kimberly-Clark Professional – Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation – Circulytics
Business Transformation Category
Snam S.p.A. – Snam’s leadership in green gas
NatWest Group – The Sustainable Transformation of NatWest Group
Intel Corporation – Toward 2030: Intel’s RISE Framework
Stanley Black & Decker – A Force for Good: Inspiring makers and innovators to create a more sustainable world
Dow – Transformation, technology & partnership: How Dow is ‘Stopping the Waste’ and ‘Closing the Loop’
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan – Identifying and addressing climate–related risks and opportunities
Guardian News & Media – The Guardian's climate pledge 2019
SDG Impact Category
Thai Union – Thai Union – Changing Seafood for Good
Goldman Sachs – The First SDG–linked Bond
McKinsey & Company – Generation: transforming the lives of people and communities through stable, meaningful employment
Archer Daniels Midland – Toward Zero Hunger in the World's Most Vulnerable Communities
City Developments Limited – The Singapore Sustainability Academy – A Hub for Capacity Building, Knowledge Sharing and Networking
Mary Kay Inc. – SDG Pilot Village: Women–focused Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development in Yunnan Province, China
Samsung Electronics – Samsung Global Goals App
Al Dabbagh Group – ADG’s Contribution to the SDG Goals
Partnership of the Year Category
Severn Trent – Farming for Water
Business for Nature – Building a powerful collective business voice to reverse nature loss this decade
Coca–Cola Hellas – The Living Danube Partnership –– a Public–Private–Civil Society Partnership for Danube wetlands
Standard Life Aberdeen – Big Issue Invest partnership
Goldman Sachs – Goldman Sachs and The Conservation Fund
-
NatWest Group – The NatWest Group and the National Emergencies Trust
Social Impact Category
AeroFarms – AeroFarms x Word Economic Forum x Jersey City: Nation’s First Municipal Vertical Farming Program
XAG – Tackling Hunger and Poverty with Climate–Smart Agriculture
LafargeHolcim – 14Trees
Verizon Communications Inc.– Verizon Innovative Learning: Preparing the Next Generation for the Digital Economy and Closing the Digital Divide
Qualcomm – Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™
Aviva – The Aviva Community Fund
Cloudflare – Project Galileo
Closing the Loop – Creating social impact for local communities in Africa
McKinsey & Company – Rethinking Recycling: empowering communities to build green, inclusive, and economically viable recycling systems
D&I Leader Category
Archer Daniels Midland – ADM’s efforts to attract, develop and retain diverse talent
Standard Life Aberdeen plc – Leading diversity and inclusion by design
Saitex International – REKUT
Cadence – Cadence on Gender Disparity
ABN AMRO – Inclusive innovation at ABN AMRO
Business Leader Category
Goldman Sachs – Leading Sustainability at Goldman Sachs: John Goldstein, head of the Sustainable Finance Group
Nutreco – Business leader: José Villalón
Pax World Funds and Impax Asset Management – Joe Keefe
First Philippine Holdings – Agnes de Jesus: Chief Sustainability Officer of FPH
City Developments Limited – Esther An, City Developments Limited's (CDL) active sustainability advocate and ubiquitous partnership builder
Digicel Group – Denis O'Brien: Creating a World where Nobody gets left Behind
Chipotle Mexican Grill – Brian Niccol, Chairman & CEO
Walgreens Boots Alliance – Ornella Barra, Global Business Leader – A Force for Good, Co–Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Responsible Supply Chain Category
Golden Agri–Resources – Traceability to the Plantation (TTP) and Supply Chain Transformation
Olam International – AtSource – The Source of Good Food
VF Corporation – VF Corporation Responsible Sourcing and Traceability
Austral Fisheries – Austral's Toothfish Turns Traceable Thanks to OpenSC
Outland Denim – Outland Denim x Floor and Field
Clean Energy Transition Category
InterEnergy – InterEnergy's Commitment to Clean Energy
Octopus Energy – Octopus Energy. Powering a clean energy revolution across the globe
Kimberly–Clark – Kimberly–Clark –– Clean Energy Transition Via Fuel Switching
Energy Vault – Energy Vault GESS – Gravity Energy Storage System
T–Mobile – T–Mobile's Commitment to 100% Clean Renewable Energy by 2021
ReNew Power – Spearheading Technology Innovation for Clean Energy Transition
Reporting & Transparency Category
Nutreco – 2019 Nutreco Sustainability Report
Teck Resources Limited – Better Mining, Better World – Teck 2019 Reporting Suite
ancity – 2019 Annual Report: Supporting members and communities in a changing world
TELUS – TELUS – Reporting and Transparency
Evonik Industries AG – SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019 – Leading Beyond Chemistry
Verizon Communications Inc. – Verizon 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Grove Collaborative – Grove Collaborative Releases Plastic Scorecard, Creating First–Of–Its–Kind Transparency in CPG Industry as a Call–To–Action
Purpose-Driven Communications
Walgreens Boots Alliance – Trustworthy Information and Empathetic Care from WBA Pharmacists During COVID–19
Chipotle Mexican Grill – Cultivate the Future of Farming
Octopus Energy – Portraits from the Precipice, inspiring the fight against climate change through art
DBS – DBS Sparks Season 2: Everyday Heroes for a Better World
Goldman Sachs – Launch With GS
Aviva – The Aviva Community Fund
British Telecom – Top Tips on Tech
Aflac – Aflac: A Culture of Compassion
The full shortlist can be accessed here.
For the past 11 years Responsible Business Awards have served as the benchmark for businesses from across the globe that are looking to showcase real leadership against their international peers. Over the past two years there has been 32 winning entrants from 18 different countries. And whilst this year we are unable to recognise the leaders during a prestigious in person awards gala, we will be celebrating the leaders with our global community through a two–day virtual awards ceremony.
This year’s awards ceremony offers an exciting opportunity to showcase pioneering work to over 3,000 global business executives, during the two–day broadcast as well as for another 14 days pre and post ceremony via the Awards Showcase Hub.
