Kimberly Clark, ReNew Energy, Maersk, The NatWest Group, Aviva, Dow, UPS, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, ABN AMRO are among 80+ nominees being shortlisted for this year’s The Responsible Business Awards London

The shortlist for Reuters Events 11th Responsible Business Awards has been announced. The winners will be revealed and celebrated on 8–9 October, during a virtual broadcast to a global audience of over 5,000 senior business executives.

“The standard of entry in this year’s awards has been exceptionally high and the judges had a hard task of whittling down a list of 500 entries down to just 83 finalists. We’re excited to share the work by these companies at this year’s Awards ceremony. It’s been a tough task, drawn from just under 500 entries, 83 nominees were finally shortlisted for this year’s Awards,” said Liam Dowd, managing director – sustainable business at Reuters Events, and one of this year’s judges.

“Due to Covid-19 we are broadcasting this year’s Awards ceremony as a free-to-attend virtual event and we have the opportunity to bring more attention to these entries and what makes them so innovative via our propriety Awards Showcase Hub.2

Reuters Events would like to thank everyone that entered for all their hard work and efforts spent in the submissions. Please keep up your great work!

The shortlist includes:

Sustainability Innovation Category

XAG – AgTech Power: Shaping the Future of Smart Farms amidst Aging Population

Maersk – Maersk ECO Delivery

TES – Sustainable end of life batteries management

Treedom srl – Let's Green the Planet with Treedom

UPS – UPS Fleet Innovations to Tackle Global Emissions

F1 – F1 Project Pitlane

The Kraft Heinz Company (Canada) – Maxwell House & Nabob 100% Compostable Coffee Pods

BSI – Business Resilience with Sustainable Innovation

Circular Innovation Category

TerraCycle – Loop

TES – Sustainable end of life batteries management

Dow – How Dow Is Forming Unique Global Partnerships to Drive Innovation in Circularity

NatWest Group – The NatWest Group and GGMS Circular Project for Furniture and Community Regeneration.

Kimberly-Clark – Kimberly-Clark Professional – Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation – Circulytics

Business Transformation Category

Snam S.p.A. – Snam’s leadership in green gas

NatWest Group – The Sustainable Transformation of NatWest Group

Intel Corporation – Toward 2030: Intel’s RISE Framework

Stanley Black & Decker – A Force for Good: Inspiring makers and innovators to create a more sustainable world

Dow – Transformation, technology & partnership: How Dow is ‘Stopping the Waste’ and ‘Closing the Loop’

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan – Identifying and addressing climate–related risks and opportunities

Guardian News & Media – The Guardian's climate pledge 2019

(Credit: MintArt/Shutterstock)

SDG Impact Category

Thai Union – Thai Union – Changing Seafood for Good

Goldman Sachs – The First SDG–linked Bond

McKinsey & Company – Generation: transforming the lives of people and communities through stable, meaningful employment

Archer Daniels Midland – Toward Zero Hunger in the World's Most Vulnerable Communities

City Developments Limited – The Singapore Sustainability Academy – A Hub for Capacity Building, Knowledge Sharing and Networking

Mary Kay Inc. – SDG Pilot Village: Women–focused Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development in Yunnan Province, China

Samsung Electronics – Samsung Global Goals App

Al Dabbagh Group – ADG’s Contribution to the SDG Goals

Partnership of the Year Category

Severn Trent – Farming for Water

Business for Nature – Building a powerful collective business voice to reverse nature loss this decade

Coca–Cola Hellas – The Living Danube Partnership –– a Public–Private–Civil Society Partnership for Danube wetlands

Standard Life Aberdeen – Big Issue Invest partnership

Goldman Sachs – Goldman Sachs and The Conservation Fund

NatWest Group – The NatWest Group and the National Emergencies Trust

Social Impact Category

AeroFarms – AeroFarms x Word Economic Forum x Jersey City: Nation’s First Municipal Vertical Farming Program

XAG – Tackling Hunger and Poverty with Climate–Smart Agriculture

LafargeHolcim – 14Trees

Verizon Communications Inc .– Verizon Innovative Learning: Preparing the Next Generation for the Digital Economy and Closing the Digital Divide

Qualcomm – Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™

Aviva – The Aviva Community Fund

Cloudflare – Project Galileo

Closing the Loop – Creating social impact for local communities in Africa

McKinsey & Company – Rethinking Recycling: empowering communities to build green, inclusive, and economically viable recycling systems

D&I Leader Category

Archer Daniels Midland – ADM’s efforts to attract, develop and retain diverse talent

Standard Life Aberdeen plc – Leading diversity and inclusion by design

Saitex International – REKUT

Cadence – Cadence on Gender Disparity

ABN AMRO – Inclusive innovation at ABN AMRO

Business Leader Category

Goldman Sachs – Leading Sustainability at Goldman Sachs: John Goldstein, head of the Sustainable Finance Group

Nutreco – Business leader: José Villalón

Pax World Funds and Impax Asset Management – Joe Keefe

First Philippine Holdings – Agnes de Jesus: Chief Sustainability Officer of FPH

City Developments Limited – Esther An, City Developments Limited's (CDL) active sustainability advocate and ubiquitous partnership builder

Digicel Group – Denis O'Brien: Creating a World where Nobody gets left Behind

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Brian Niccol, Chairman & CEO

Walgreens Boots Alliance – Ornella Barra, Global Business Leader – A Force for Good, Co–Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Responsible Supply Chain Category

Golden Agri–Resources – Traceability to the Plantation (TTP) and Supply Chain Transformation

Olam International – AtSource – The Source of Good Food

VF Corporation – VF Corporation Responsible Sourcing and Traceability

Austral Fisheries – Austral's Toothfish Turns Traceable Thanks to OpenSC

Outland Denim – Outland Denim x Floor and Field

(Credit: Julia Ardaran/Shutterstock)

Clean Energy Transition Category

InterEnergy – InterEnergy's Commitment to Clean Energy

Octopus Energy – Octopus Energy. Powering a clean energy revolution across the globe

Kimberly–Clark – Kimberly–Clark –– Clean Energy Transition Via Fuel Switching

Energy Vault – Energy Vault GESS – Gravity Energy Storage System

T–Mobile – T–Mobile's Commitment to 100% Clean Renewable Energy by 2021

ReNew Power – Spearheading Technology Innovation for Clean Energy Transition

Reporting & Transparency Category

Nutreco – 2019 Nutreco Sustainability Report

Teck Resources Limited – Better Mining, Better World – Teck 2019 Reporting Suite

ancity – 2019 Annual Report: Supporting members and communities in a changing world

TELUS – TELUS – Reporting and Transparency

Evonik Industries AG – SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019 – Leading Beyond Chemistry

Verizon Communications Inc. – Verizon 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Grove Collaborative – Grove Collaborative Releases Plastic Scorecard, Creating First–Of–Its–Kind Transparency in CPG Industry as a Call–To–Action

Purpose-Driven Communications

Walgreens Boots Alliance – Trustworthy Information and Empathetic Care from WBA Pharmacists During COVID–19

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Cultivate the Future of Farming

Octopus Energy – Portraits from the Precipice, inspiring the fight against climate change through art

DBS – DBS Sparks Season 2: Everyday Heroes for a Better World

Goldman Sachs – Launch With GS

Aviva – The Aviva Community Fund

British Telecom – Top Tips on Tech

Aflac – Aflac: A Culture of Compassion

The full shortlist can be accessed here.



For the past 11 years Responsible Business Awards have served as the benchmark for businesses from across the globe that are looking to showcase real leadership against their international peers. Over the past two years there has been 32 winning entrants from 18 different countries. And whilst this year we are unable to recognise the leaders during a prestigious in person awards gala, we will be celebrating the leaders with our global community through a two–day virtual awards ceremony.

This year’s awards ceremony offers an exciting opportunity to showcase pioneering work to over 3,000 global business executives, during the two–day broadcast as well as for another 14 days pre and post ceremony via the Awards Showcase Hub.

For more information about the Responsible Business Awards please contact Brenda Staines at brenda.staines@thomsonreuters.com or visit here

