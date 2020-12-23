We are sharpening up our coverage with a new publication and exclusive research benchmarking the top 250 greenhouse gas emitters

In January, Reuters Events Sustainable Business will launch a new monthly publication, The Sustainable Business Review, in which our specialist journalists will analyse the latest news from brands and NGOs, ESG investors and policymakers. Each month we will also bring you a timely industry feature or executive interview, and analysis of exclusive research from our new data partners, Signal ESG, on the 250 companies that lead the world in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Ethical Corporation magazine will continue to provide in-depth reporting and analysis of specific issues, and move to a quarterly format. In 2021, in the build-up to COP26, we will be taking a 360-degree look at all the environmental and human rights issues at play in the drive to decarbonise the transport sector (March), the food and land use sector (May) energy and utilities (September) and the built environment and cities in December.

Over 2021, Reuters Events will provide even greater in-depth analysis, discussions, events and multi-stakeholder meetings to help businesses understand the latest trends and opportunities. Whilst the what and why is clear, we’ll put emphasis on providing ideas and answers as to how business can lead the transition to a clean and just future.

January

The Sustainable Business Review

In our debut issue we reveal the top 25 global greenhouse gas emitters, and provide insights into their progress towards achieving a 2C decarbonisation pathway in line with the Paris Agreement

Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Preview of Climate Adaptation Summit

Report Analysis of the 2020 Reuters Events Transform Series

Report Analysis of the flagship 2020 Reuters Events Responsible Business Series

February

The Sustainable Business Review

• Ranking and analysis of decarbonisation efforts of top 26-50 greenhouse gas emitters

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Report The Responsible Business Trends 2021 report, featuring insights and analysis from a survey of 1,200+ global senior business executives



March



The Ethical Corporation

Our quarterly digital magazine assesses progress and the environmental and human rights issues at play in the drive to decarbonise the transport sector

The Sustainable Business Review:

• Insights into the disclosure and progress of the top 51-75 global emitters against a 2-degree warming pathway

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Event Reuters Events Natural Capital & Biodiversity Week

Event Reuters Events Net Zero Week

April

The Sustainable Business Review

• Feature with preview of World Economic Forum’s postponed annual meeting in Davos

• Ranking and analysis of the decarbonisation efforts of top 76-100 greenhouse gas emitters

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

May

The Ethical Corporation

Our quarterly digital magazine assesses progress and the environmental and human rights implications of the drive to decarbonise the food and land sector, ahead of the COP15 biodiversity summit

The Sustainable Business Review:

• Feature assessing first 100 days of Joe Biden’s presidency

• Ranking and analysis of decarbonisation efforts of top 101-125 greenhouse gas emitters

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Event Transform USA (4-5 May, virtual)

June

The Sustainable Business Review:

• Feature assessing progress at COP15 biodiversity summit

• Ranking of decarbonisation efforts of top 126-150 greenhouse gas emitters

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Event Responsible Business Global (1-3 June, virtual)

July/August

The Sustainable Business Review:

Top 151-175 Emitters Disclosure Ranking – Insights into the disclosure and progress of the top 175 global emitters against a 2-degree pathway

Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Report Analysis of the recent Reuters Events Responsible Business Global flagship forum

Report Analysis of the recent Reuters Events Transform USA forum

September

The Ethical Corporation

The quarterly digital magazine asesses progress and environmental and human rights implications of the drive to decarbonise the energy sector

The Sustainable Business Review

Top 175-200 Emitters Disclosure Ranking – Insights into the disclosure and progress of the top 200 global emitters against a 2-degree pathway

Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors.

Feature previewing Reuters Change. In collaboration with Reuters News, this global forum will convene the world’s leading political figures, scientists, CEOs, and activists to explore the policies, innovations and investments needed to deliver a clean and inclusive tomorrow

October

The Sustainable Business Review:

• Top 201-225 Emitters Disclosure Ranking – Insights into the disclosure and progress of the top 225 global emitters against a 2-degree pathway

• Preview of COP26, November 1-12

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Event Reuters Change (4-7 October, virtual)

Event Responsible Business Awards (7 October, virtual)

November

The Sustainable Business Review:

• Review of COP26

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

Event Responsible Business USA (16-18 November, virtual)

Event Transform Europe (23-25 November, virtual)

December

The Ethical Corporation

Our digital quarterly magazine assesses progress and environmental and human rights implications of the drive to decarbonise the built environment and cities

The Sustainable Business Review:

• Top 225-250 Emitters Disclosure Ranking – Insights into the disclosure and progress of the top 250 global emitters against a 2-degree pathway

• Our monthly analysis of the latest news from brands, policymakers and ESG investors

