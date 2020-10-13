Reuters Events Sustainable Business is honoured to announce that the President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, will join The Responsible Business USA [Oct 27-29, online]

President Iván Duque Márquez has confirmed he will be joining the keynote speaker line-up at Reuters Events’ Responsible Business USA.

The Responsible Business USA will convene 6,000+ global leaders, CEOs, CSOs, CFOs, heads of sustainability, ESG investment and communications peers for a three-day live virtual event focus on rebuilding for a sustainable, just future.

We’re currently in the midst of three crises; health, inequality and climate.

With a lack of national leadership, business must fill the void to rebuild the US and the world based on resilience, sustainability and equality.

That’s why, in an increasingly divisive society, The Responsible Business USA [October 27-28] will tackle the environmental and social issues that will define a generation.

World leaders driving the conversation

President Iván Duque Márquez of Colombia will join on the global stage at The Responsible Business USA:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director, UN Global Compact

Steve Rendle, Chairman, President & CEO, VF Corporation

Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt

Dan Schulman, President & CEO, PayPal

Rich Kramer, CEO, Goodyear

And many more

The Responsible Business USA is the only comprehensive virtual event that is exploring the trends impacting North American and global sustainability professionals. It is unique to the market consisting of leaders from the sustainability community from CEOs, CSOs, investors and the summit’s executive C-suite audience.

Join Responsible Business USA [October 27-29] to hear more from President Iván Duque Márquez and other leaders, as well as 40+ C-suite level executives from companies such as BlackRock, DESA, General Motors, AB InBev, Schroders, Apple, Nestlé and DSM.

There’s still time to sign up and join the discussions on business leading the new world order.

Sign up to join us here.

